Local news

As football season kicks off and students return to the classroom, medical professionals, coaches and other school leaders are preparing for emergencies. The recent cardiac arrests of Damar Hamlin and Bronny James have highlighted the importance of knowing CPR, and schools like Wakefield High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, are now training for similar situations — all the coaches and leaders with Wake County Schools and EMS practiced a scenario, Friday, where a student experienced heat exhaustion and cardiac arrest. Wakefield athletic trainer Brent Dorenkamp

A Stanleytown man has been charged after stabbing a woman multiple times Friday afternoon on Halifax Drive, Collinsville. John Wright Goodman, 26, has been charged with malicious wounding and is being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a woman suffering from stab wounds at 4:22 p.m. According to Deputies, Goodman and the victim got into an argument over living arrangements. When Goodman arrived at Halifax Drive to gather his belongings, he saw the victim exit a neighboring apartment. Goodman then stabbed the victim in the back with a knife.

The woman suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Sovah Health Martinsville for non-life-threatening injuries. Goodman was located walking on Halifax Drive and was taken into custody without incident.

Scientists have found a way to read people’s minds with a little help from classic rock. ABC’s Mike Dobuski reports.

The end of the summer is coinciding with an uptick in COVID-19 cases, as the C-D-C monitors a new lineage. ABC’s Brian Clark says overall numbers remain low.

The new movie “Landscape with Invisible Hand” is about an alien invasion, but not in any way we’ve seen alien invasions portrayed on screen before. It’s out in theaters this weekend, and director Cory Finley tells ABC Audio the focus is on two teens who form an instant bond, which intrigues the aliens, who then watch the couple like a reality show: