Saturday, August 19, 2023
HomeNewsLocalSmith River Fest held
Local

Smith River Fest held

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Smith River Fest held
HENRY COUNTY

With plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s, this year’s Smith River Fest at the Smith River Sports Complex on Irisburg Road in Axton was attended by thousands of people.

Previous article
21 annual Jennifer Short ride
Next article
Border Patrol apprehensions increased in July, but remain lower than before Title 42 was lifted
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Weather

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Local scoreboard

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Weather

Obituaries

Community Calendar

POPULAR POSTS

Weather

Obituaries

Community Calendar

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE