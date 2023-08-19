Smith River Fest held

With plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s, this year’s Smith River Fest at the Smith River Sports Complex on Irisburg Road in Axton was attended by thousands of people.
With plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s, this year’s Smith River Fest at the Smith River Sports Complex on Irisburg Road in Axton was attended by thousands of people.
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.
Contact us: info@whee.net
© 1997-2022 WHEE