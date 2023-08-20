Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

With plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s, this year’s Smith River Fest at the Smith River Sports Complex on Irisburg Road in Axton was attended by many. Also on Saturday the 21st annual Jennifer Short Educational Scholarship Benefit Ride was held. Organized this year by the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Bassett, registration began about 10:30 a.m. and riders took to the road at 12:30 p.m. after over 100 riders donated $20 per bike. All of the proceeds go to the Jennifer Short Scholarship Fund, providing college scholarships to Henry County students in need.

As football season kicks off and students return to the classroom, medical professionals, coaches, and other school leaders are preparing for emergencies. The recent cardiac arrests of Damar Hamlin and Bronny James have highlighted the importance of knowing CPR, and schools like Wakefield High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, are now training for similar situations — all the coaches and leaders with Wake County Schools and EMS practiced a scenario, Friday, where a student experienced heat exhaustion and cardiac arrest. Wakefield athletic trainer Brent Dorenkamp

A Stanleytown man has been charged after stabbing a woman multiple times Friday afternoon on Halifax Drive, Collinsville. John Wright Goodman, 26, has been charged with malicious wounding and is being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a woman suffering from stab wounds at 4:22 p.m. According to Deputies, Goodman and the victim got into an argument over living arrangements. When Goodman arrived at Halifax Drive to gather his belongings, he saw the victim exit a neighboring apartment. Goodman then stabbed the victim in the back with a knife.

The woman suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Sovah Health Martinsville for non-life-threatening injuries. Goodman was located walking on Halifax Drive and was taken into custody without incident.

Scientists have found a way to read people’s minds with a little help from classic rock. ABC’s Mike Dobuski reports.

The end of the summer is coinciding with an uptick in COVID-19 cases, as the C-D-C monitors a new lineage. ABC’s Brian Clark says overall numbers remain low.