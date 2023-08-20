Local scoreboard

Local sports

Washington Nationals

The Phillies blasted the Nats 12-3 on Saturday. The two teams play again tonight at 7:10 p.m. Washington is 56-68 on the season. They have won 6 of their last 10 games and are 25 games behind the first-place Braves in the National League East. The Brewers lead the Central and the Dodgers are in control of the West. Over in the American League, the Orioles top the East, the Twins are leading the Central, and the Rangers are first in the West.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)