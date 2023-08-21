Monday, August 21, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Bachelor' ﻿﻿alum Krystal Nielson marries Miles Bowles
Entertainment

‘Bachelor’ ﻿﻿alum Krystal Nielson marries Miles Bowles

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
11
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Bachelor alum Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles have taken their relationship to the next level, sealing their love with a wedding ceremony in La Jolla, California, People reports.

The couple, who’ve been together for almost three years, exchanged vows in an intimate event on Saturday, August 19, with their 2-year-old daughter, Andara, charmingly playing the role of the flower girl.

“Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Bowles,” the newlyweds wrote on social media alongside snapshots from the momentous day.

Nielson, 35, and Bowles, 28, announced their engagement nearly 10 months prior through a joint Instagram post in October 2022. The proposal photos showcased Bowles on bended knee, presenting Nielson with a dazzling diamond ring, captioned, “For all the right reasons.”

Their love story began in May 2020, thanks to Nielson’s coach, Kerry Smith, who played matchmaker after Nielson attended a wellness retreat with Bowles’ mother. Despite initial hesitation due to their friendship, Nielson eventually embraced Smith’s encouragement, leading to a strong connection between the two.

Nielson gained recognition on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s Bachelor season in 2018, followed by an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, where she met and got engaged to Chris Randone. They wed in June 2019 before splitting in February 2020.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Local news
Next article
Big business mulls approach to Trump bid after opposing 2020 election lies
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE