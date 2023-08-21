Monday, August 21, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentBlockbuster movies for $4 — National Cinema Day returns August 27
Entertainment

Blockbuster movies for $4 — National Cinema Day returns August 27

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
12
Getty Images

The Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day will return Sunday, August 27, which means moviegoers will be able to snag a ticket for likely way less than their popcorn: $4.

And every studio is taking part, so you’ll be able to see any release in more than 3,000 participating theaters — and in the case of smashes like Barbie and Oppenheimer, likely watch it for the second or third time.

Last year’s annual initiative saw $3 movie tickets up for grabs, and the promotion was a smash: According to the National Association of Theater Owners, it set attendance records on September 3, with some 8.1 million people going to a movie on that day alone.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
David Harbour says Taylor Swift sent his stepdaughter a personal note during her concert
Next article
Can you feel the Kenergy? Check out Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” video
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE