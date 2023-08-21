Community Calendar

MONDAY

Greater Bassett (GBAC) monthly meeting: 10 a.m., Pocahontas Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Everyone is invited and all are welcome to join and volunteer.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month; free to members; non-members $5.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway Branch Library; $5; register at 276-956-1828.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; $5; register at 276-647-1112.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve a meal.

THURSDAY

The Piedmont Arts Guild meeting: 12:15 p.m.; Piedmont Arts on Starling Avenue in Martinsville presents a program by Brenda Shelton Strickland, author of Moonshine and Salteens; she is also a puppet show creator and regional actress. The public is invited.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library; $5; register at 276-694-3352.

Community meeting: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., All residents are invited to attend and share thoughts regarding a comprehensive parks improvement plan, Southside Park picnic shelter, 1224 Ranson Road, Martinsville.

FRIDAY

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; $5; register at 276-629-2426.

SATURDAY

Rangeley Ruritans breakfast: 7 a.m.-10 a.m., Ruritan Building on Calloway Drive. Serving eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, hash browns, fruit, and pancakes. Eat in, carry out, or pick up. No set price, but a free-will donation will be accepted. All proceeds will go to community needs.

Bikers for Babies 12th Annual Ride: Registration is at 10 a.m., and kickstands up at 12 p.m. at the Big Chair in the Broad Street Parking Lot. $10 solo rider, $15 with passenger, $20 per car full (meal included). Register online at mhcbikersforbabies.com. This event is to raise money and awareness for the Pregnancy Care Center of MHC.

Community free take-out meals: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Reach Out Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; $5; register at 276-403-5430.

Pork BBQ dinner: 5 p.m., Ridgeway Ruritan Club, 111 Magnolia St.; meal includes pork barbecue, roll or bun, coleslaw, baked beans, and homemade dessert at cost of $12 per plate; proceeds go for building repairs and scholarships; dine-in or take out; preorder by calling or texting 276-340-5228, 276-734-9359 or 276-806-6110.