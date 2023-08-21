Obituaries

12/10/1951
- 08/17/2023
12/10/1951 - 08/17/2023
George Tatum “Buddy” Turner, 71, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at his residence. Buddy was born December 10, 1951, to the late George Walker and Mary Susan Tatu...
12/13/1950
- 08/15/2023
12/13/1950 - 08/15/2023
Kenneth Walker, Jr. , 72, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born December 13, 1950, in South Carolina, to Alberta Perry Walker an...
08/19/1957
- 08/13/2023
08/19/1957 - 08/13/2023
Gerald Andrew Menefee, 65, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born August 19, 1957, to the late John Andrew Penn and Myrtle Florence Smi...
07/08/1991
- 08/18/2023
07/08/1991 - 08/18/2023
Chelsey Lee Curry, 32, of Axton, VA passed away Friday, August 18, 2023. She was born July 8, 1991, in Martinsville, VA. She is survived by her father, Milton Curry; mother, Angela Greer Rigney; step...
11/02/1951
- 08/18/2023
11/02/1951 - 08/18/2023
Robert David Lemons, Jr. 71, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at his home. He was born November 2, 1951, in Martinsville, VA to the late Robert David Lemons, Sr. and Violet Je...
01/02/1970
- 08/17/2023
01/02/1970 - 08/17/2023
Kyle Wesley Griffith, 53, of Martinsville, VA passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023. He was born January 2, 1970, in Richlands, VA to the late James Dewey Griffith and Molly Cordle Griffith. He is su...
01/15/1944
- 08/16/2023
01/15/1944 - 08/16/2023
Maynard Guy Huff, 79, of Patrick Springs, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, peacefully at his home. He was born on January 15, 1944, to the late Esley Huff and the late Gurtrude Bol...
01/07/1949
- 08/14/2023
01/07/1949 - 08/14/2023
Harvey Harold Roop, 74, of Critz passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on August 14, 2023. Harvey was born to Marshall Edwin and Hazel Gilley Roop on January 7, 1949. In addition to his p...
10/03/1939
- 08/13/2023
10/03/1939 - 08/13/2023
Raymond Allen Conner, 83, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his residence. He was born to the late, Opie and Ellen McCrickard Conner, was retired from the Southern Furniture Co, and was a member...
01/23/1935
- 08/11/2023
01/23/1935 - 08/11/2023
Aileen Bishop Collins of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on August 11, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born in Claudville, Virginia to the Rev. Jesse Franklin Bishop, Jr. and Mable Marie (Scott) B...
04/13/1929
- 08/12/2023
04/13/1929 - 08/12/2023
On Saturday, August 12, 2023, Deacon Ervin Hairston 94, of Park Ln. , Martinsville, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. He was born in Virginia on April 1...
09/09/1932
- 08/12/2023
09/09/1932 - 08/12/2023
On Saturday, August 12, 2023, Deacon Charles Gravely, 90, of Skyland Dr. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at his residence. He was born in Martinsville, VA on Septemb...
06/09/1940
- 08/11/2023
06/09/1940 - 08/11/2023
On Friday, August 11, 2023, John Henry Hairston 83, of Third St. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Rocky Mount Health & Rehab Center. He was born in Virginia on...
10/27/1933
- 08/13/2023
10/27/1933 - 08/13/2023
Joan Prillaman Barnes, 89, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023. She was born October 27, 1933, to Henry Wilson Prillaman and Mamie Carter Prillaman. In addition to her parents, s...
09/27/1930
- 08/12/2023
09/27/1930 - 08/12/2023
Kenneth Lee "Jack" Weeks, AKA "Papa," 92, of Bassett, Va. , passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center. He was born on September 27, 1930, in Floyd, Va. , to the...
05/16/1944
- 08/14/2023
05/16/1944 - 08/14/2023
Rebecca Marie Fulcher, 79, of Bassett, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, VA. She was born on May 16, 1944, to the late Jesse W. Fulcher and the la...
08/21/1962
- 08/12/2023
08/21/1962 - 08/12/2023
Mark Skrinski, 60, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023. He was born August 21, 1962, in Springfield, Virginia, to the late Edward Skrinski and Wanda Crandall Skrinski. In...
08/30/1947
- 08/11/2023
08/30/1947 - 08/11/2023
Erizzell Alton Martin was born on August 30, 1947, and departed this life on August 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Inez Cook Martin. Erizzell was a member of Mt. Zion Ho...
05/03/1935
- 08/11/2023
05/03/1935 - 08/11/2023
Jesse Chrispen Myers, 88, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Georgia. He was born May 3, 1935, in Bassett, to the late Malon Myers and Bes...
12/08/1940
- 08/11/2023
12/08/1940 - 08/11/2023
Dorothy Caroline Williams Smith, 82, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center. Mrs. Smith was born on December 8, 1940, in Martinsville to the late Lofton Benjam...
08/02/1937
- 08/09/2023
08/02/1937 - 08/09/2023
Patricia Reid Flathmann, 86, of Martinsville, VA passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023. She was born August 2, 1937, in Detroit, MI, and was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Reid and Olga Panag...
12/31/1938
- 08/10/2023
12/31/1938 - 08/10/2023
Lewis Thomas Drane, 84, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023. He was born in Jackson, Mississippi, on December 31, 1938, to Ferdinand Becker Drane and Gertrude Donovan Drane. In...
03/21/1949
- 08/09/2023
03/21/1949 - 08/09/2023
Ralph Leon Hazelwood, 74, of Stanleytown, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was born on March 21, 1949, to the late J...
09/15/1934
- 08/09/2023
09/15/1934 - 08/09/2023
Ralph Frederick Spraker, 88, of Bassett, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Skyline Nursing & Rehab Center. He was born on September 15, 1934, to the late Henry Marshall S...
07/03/1938
- 08/08/2023
07/03/1938 - 08/08/2023
Eleanor Frances Compton, 85, of Kernersville, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023. She was born July 3, 1938, in Ridgeway, Virginia, to the late Ernest Joseph Richard Compton “Pinesk...