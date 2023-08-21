Monday, August 21, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
35113

Local sports

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Phillies 4-3 on Sunday. Washington is off today before beginning a three-game series in New York against the Yankees on Tuesday. Washington is 57-68 on the season. They have won 7 of their last 10 games and are 24 games behind the first-place Braves in the National League East. The Brewers lead the Central and the Dodgers are in control of the West. Over in the American League, the Orioles top the East, the Twins are leading the Central, and the Rangers are first in the West.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Previous article
Community Calendar
Next article
Local news
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local news

Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE