Pakistan cable car updates: All 8 passengers rescued from 600 feet in the air

(LONDON) — Two adults and six children were rescued Tuesday after they were left dangling hundreds of feet above the ground in Pakistan when a cable car used to get kids to school broke, sparking a dramatic hourslong rescue operation.

The six children ranged in age from 10 to 15 years old. Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar tweeted about the rescue, saying, “Relieved to know that Alhamdolillah all the kids have been successfully and safely rescued. Great team work by the military, rescue departments, district administration as well as the local people.”

A helicopter was dispatched to the site of the rescue operation in Battagram, approximately 120 miles north of the country’s capital city of Islamabad. Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority worked with the Pakistan Army to rescue the stranded passengers.

The complex and difficult rescue mission took about 16 hours to complete, a Pakistani military spokesman told ABC News.

The Special Services Group, also known as the Commandos, sling team rescued the eight people from a height of 600 feet, the spokesman said, adding that the passengers have been moved to a safe place.

The broken down cable car is reportedly used daily to take students to school in the remote region of Pakistan.

Kakar — who has only been in office for eight days — issued a statement earlier on social media about the chairlift.

“The chairlift accident in Battagram, KP is really alarming. I have directed the NDMA, PDMA and district authorities to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people stuck in the chairlift,” he said. “I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use.”

