Wednesday, August 23, 2023
HomeNewsNational'Active shooting situation' unfolding in Pittsburgh neighborhood
National

‘Active shooting situation’ unfolding in Pittsburgh neighborhood

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
15
mbbirdy/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH) — Police are at the scene of an ongoing “active shooting situation” in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers are working to evacuate people from houses in the area, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. People inside are urged to shelter in place and call 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Georgia election case live updates: More Trump co-defendants expected to surrender Wednesday
Next article
Andy Kaufman to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Thursday
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE