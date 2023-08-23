Wednesday, August 23, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentBill Burr's a turtle and Adam Sandler a lizard in teaser to...
Entertainment

Bill Burr’s a turtle and Adam Sandler a lizard in teaser to Netflix’s animated adventure ‘Leo’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
11
Netflix

Netflix has revealed the official teaser to the animated movie Leo, which has Adam Sandler voicing a school’s pet lizard who’s dreaming of a grand adventure.

“Another year, another batch of fifth-grade headcases,” Bill Burr says as Leo’s tank-mate over the decades, a turtle.

“I dunno, I got a feeling this year’s gonna be different. Something big is gonna happen,” the jaded, 74-year-old Leo predicts, before the teaser cuts to Leo’s adventure in the world outside their tank, which includes being confronted by alligators, riding on a drone and getting a manicure.

“Ah, you say that every year,” his turtle pal says, bringing Leo back to school.

According to Netflix, “When [Leo] learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…”

The project from Emmy-winning writer Robert Smigel also features the voices of Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, SNL vets Rob Schneider and Heidi Gardner, comedian-actors Nick Swardson and Jo Koy as well as Sandler’s wife, Jackie, and their daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

The movie debuts on the streaming service November 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Writers Guild sharply rebukes latest offer from Hollywood studios
Next article
Slow housing market may not heat up anytime soon, analysts say: ‘The party is over’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE