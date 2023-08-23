Wednesday, August 23, 2023
HomeNewsPoliticsRepublican debate live updates and analysis: 8 candidates are facing off
Politics

Republican debate live updates and analysis: 8 candidates are facing off

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential primary will begin shortly in Milwaukee.

Eight candidates have qualified for a spot on the stage: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Missing from the event will be the primary’s early front-runner: former President Donald Trump, who declined to participate and is instead releasing an interview with Tucker Carlson.

ABC News and FiveThirtyEight will be live-blogging every major moment and highlight from the debate, which begins at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox News, with FiveThirtyEight providing analysis and a closer look at the polling and data behind the politicians. PolitiFact will be making real-time fact checks of key statements.

Latest headlines:

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern.
 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum injured, but says he’ll still take part in GOP debate
Next article
Trial for Idaho college killings suspect Bryan Kohberger delayed indefinitely
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE