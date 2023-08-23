Wednesday, August 23, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentSam Richardson, Method Man, and more star in new scripted audio comedy...
Entertainment

Sam Richardson, Method Man, and more star in new scripted audio comedy ‘Yes We Cannabis’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10
Audible

Yes We Cannabis, a new scripted audio comedy, is set to debut this Thursday, August 24 and it’s a story about, well, cannabis. 

“It’s a ten episode, half hour comedy narrative series on Audible that follows three Black friends as they try to create a cannabis business in Los Angeles,” director Rochée Jeffrey tells ABC Audio, noting that the trio are trying to break into a “really competitive business” that “has a lack of Black owners in the space.”

The comedy project from Audible and Broadway Video, features voices from an all-star comedy cast including Sam RichardsonLangston KermanPunkie Johnson, and Method Man with guest voices Rachel DratchTim MeadowsHeidi Gardner and more. So how did such a notable cast come together?

“We made a list and we reached out to folks,” she said, noting that it came together over some time. “And these are the folks who responded and they were perfect for the roles.”

Jeffrey created and wrote Yes We Cannabis alongside George K. Burns, who she says is where a lot of the inspiration for the show came from. 

“George was a pharmacist and he was working a 9 to 5. And then he decided to pursue stand up comedy. And in order to sustain himself, he started working in the cannabis industry,” she explains, adding, “There was some humor in that.”

While the series is a comedy, Jeffrey wants listeners to know that “it’s a story that both, of course it’s silly, it is funny, but it has real heart.”

“So I hope that they see a story that reflects kind of the modern Black experience that’s funny and silly, but also very serious in some in some respects.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
1-year-old dies after left in day care van, driver arrested: Police
Next article
In Brief: ‘Depp v. Heard’ debut big for Netflix, and more
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE