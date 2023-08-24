Board considers additional tax relief

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday / WHEE Radio photos

The Henry County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to schedule a public hearing for its October 24 meeting to receive public input on a proposal that would qualify additional residents for real estate tax relief. The Code of Virginia allows localities to provide tax relief for certain eligible residents. In order to qualify, residents must be older than the age of 65 or permanently disabled. Additionally, Henry County requires that the resident not have a gross income that exceeds $17,000 or a net financial worth in excess of $50,000. The Board is seeking to expand the income threshold to those making $24,000.