Community Calendar

THURSDAY

The Piedmont Arts Guild meeting: 12:15 p.m.; Piedmont Arts on Starling Avenue in Martinsville presents a program by Brenda Shelton Strickland, author of Moonshine and Salteens; she is also a puppet show creator and regional actress. The public is invited.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library; $5; register at 276-694-3352.

Community meeting: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., All residents are invited to attend and share thoughts regarding a comprehensive parks improvement plan, at Southside Park Picnic Shelter, 1224 Ranson Road, Martinsville.

FRIDAY

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; $5; register at 276-629-2426.

SATURDAY

Rangeley Ruritans breakfast: 7 a.m.-10 a.m., Ruritan Building on Calloway Drive. Serving eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, hash browns, fruit, and pancakes. Eat in, carry out, or pick up. No set price, but a free-will donation will be accepted. All proceeds will go to community needs.

Bikers for Babies 12th Annual Ride: Registration is at 10 a.m., and kickstands up at 12 p.m. at the Big Chair in the Broad Street Parking Lot. $10 solo rider, $15 with passenger, $20 per car full (meal included). Register online at mhcbikersforbabies.com. This event is to raise money and awareness for the Pregnancy Care Center of MHC.

Community free take-out meals: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Reach Out Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; $5; register at 276-403-5430.

Pork BBQ dinner: 5 p.m., Ridgeway Ruritan Club, 111 Magnolia St.; meal includes pork barbecue, roll or bun, coleslaw, baked beans, and homemade dessert at cost of $12 per plate; proceeds go for building repairs and scholarships; dine-in or take out; preorder by calling or texting 276-340-5228, 276-734-9359 or 276-806-6110.

MONDAY

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board is to meet: at 3 p.m., Board Room at the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Community meeting: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., All residents are invited to attend and share thoughts regarding a comprehensive parks improvement plan, at Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Avenue, Martinsville.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY

Mommy and Me: 10:30 a.m., Collinsville Library. This new program is offered to preschoolers each Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Call 276-647-1112 for more information.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.