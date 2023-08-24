Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A Stuart man is in custody following a Wednesday afternoon homicide that occurred in Stuart. According to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith, at approximately 3 p.m., deputies received information that a female had possibly been stabbed to death inside a home at 306 Staples Avenue.

Deputies responded and found victim Susan Ackermann Tabor, 67, deceased inside of the home. Suspect Andrew Russell Tabor, 41, was taken into custody almost immediately a short distance from the home. The victim is the mother of the suspect, and both reside at 306 Staples Avenue.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $1,000,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Program (MEP), also known as GENEDGE Alliance, in Martinsville. This funding will help GENEDGE support small and medium-sized medical device manufacturers across Virginia in their efforts to strengthen medical supply chain resiliency and improve product quality by providing the manufacturers with increased access to specialized expertise and resources.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to schedule a public hearing for its October 24 meeting to receive public input on a proposal that would qualify additional residents for real estate tax relief. The Code of Virginia allows localities to provide tax relief for certain eligible residents. In order to qualify, residents must be older than the age of 65 or permanently disabled. Additionally, Henry County requires that the resident not have a gross income that exceeds $17,000 or a net financial worth in excess of $50,000. The Board is seeking to expand the income threshold to those making $24,000.

The city of Martinsville is asking residents to help shape future park improvements. The city allocated $500,000 in ARPA funds to deliver major upgrades to the 12 parks in the community. They want to hear what residents would like to see come to the parks such as pickleball, dog parks, splash pads, or other ideas. The first open house meeting is on Thursday, August 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Southside Park.