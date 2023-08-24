Obituaries

Thursday, August 24, 2023
Scott Turner Prillaman

05/25/1967

- 08/22/2023

Scott Turner Prillaman
Scott Turner Prillaman

05/25/1967 - 08/22/2023

Scott Turner Prillaman, 56, of Collinsville, Virginia, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at his residence, of natural causes. He was born May 25, 1967, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Phyllis Aileen Turner...

Mildred Ann Burke

10/16/1961

- 08/20/2023

Mildred Ann Burke
Mildred Ann Burke

10/16/1961 - 08/20/2023

Mildred Ann Burke, age 61, of Bassett VA. passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Mildred was born in Harvedee Grace, MD to the late Earl William Shaffer and Opal Mildred Shaffer (Cochram). She was al...

Cynthia Ann Bowles

06/23/1959

- 08/21/2023

Cynthia Ann Bowles
Cynthia Ann Bowles

06/23/1959 - 08/21/2023

Cynthia Ann Bowles, 64, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023. She was born June 23, 1959, in Axton, Virginia, to the late Kenneth Wayne Brown and Bertha Marie Matherly. In a...

Bobby Joe "Papa Joe" Hollandsworth

03/07/1938

- 08/20/2023

Bobby Joe
Bobby Joe "Papa Joe" Hollandsworth

03/07/1938 - 08/20/2023

Bobby Joe Hollandsworth “Papa Joe”, 85, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023. He was born March 17, 1938, in Henry County, Virginia, to the late Noah “Happy” Allen Ho...

Sarah Lee Still Grogan

11/22/1933

- 08/20/2023

Sarah Lee Still Grogan
Sarah Lee Still Grogan

11/22/1933 - 08/20/2023

Sarah Lee Still Grogan, 89, of Axton, passed Sunday, August 20, 2023, at her residence. She was born November 22, 1933, to the late Albert and Lula Hankins Still. She attended Carrol Memorial United M...

Wendy Tew Pruitt

02/14/1957

- 08/19/2023

Wendy Tew Pruitt
Wendy Tew Pruitt

02/14/1957 - 08/19/2023

Wendy Tew Pruitt of Collinsville, VA, returned home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 19, 2023. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on February 14, 1957, to Jerome D. Tew and the late Sarah...

George Tatum "Buddy" Turner

12/10/1951

- 08/17/2023

George Tatum
George Tatum "Buddy" Turner

12/10/1951 - 08/17/2023

George Tatum “Buddy” Turner, 71, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at his residence. Buddy was born December 10, 1951, to the late George Walker and Mary Susan Tatu...

Kenneth Walker Jr.

12/13/1950

- 08/15/2023

Kenneth Walker Jr.
Kenneth Walker Jr.

12/13/1950 - 08/15/2023

Kenneth Walker, Jr. , 72, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born December 13, 1950, in South Carolina, to Alberta Perry Walker an...

Gerald Andrew Menefee

08/19/1957

- 08/13/2023

Gerald Andrew Menefee
Gerald Andrew Menefee

08/19/1957 - 08/13/2023

Gerald Andrew Menefee, 65, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born August 19, 1957, to the late John Andrew Penn and Myrtle Florence Smi...

Chelsey Lee Curry

07/08/1991

- 08/18/2023

Chelsey Lee Curry
Chelsey Lee Curry

07/08/1991 - 08/18/2023

Chelsey Lee Curry, 32, of Axton, VA passed away Friday, August 18, 2023. She was born July 8, 1991, in Martinsville, VA. She is survived by her father, Milton Curry; mother, Angela Greer Rigney; step...

Robert David Lemons Jr.

11/02/1951

- 08/18/2023

Robert David Lemons Jr.
Robert David Lemons Jr.

11/02/1951 - 08/18/2023

Robert David Lemons, Jr. 71, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at his home. He was born November 2, 1951, in Martinsville, VA to the late Robert David Lemons, Sr. and Violet Je...

Kyle Wesley Griffith

01/02/1970

- 08/17/2023

Kyle Wesley Griffith
Kyle Wesley Griffith

01/02/1970 - 08/17/2023

Kyle Wesley Griffith, 53, of Martinsville, VA passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023. He was born January 2, 1970, in Richlands, VA to the late James Dewey Griffith and Molly Cordle Griffith. He is su...

Maynard Guy Huff

01/15/1944

- 08/16/2023

Maynard Guy Huff
Maynard Guy Huff

01/15/1944 - 08/16/2023

Maynard Guy Huff, 79, of Patrick Springs, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, peacefully at his home. He was born on January 15, 1944, to the late Esley Huff and the late Gurtrude Bol...

Harvey Harold Roop

01/07/1949

- 08/14/2023

Harvey Harold Roop
Harvey Harold Roop

01/07/1949 - 08/14/2023

Harvey Harold Roop, 74, of Critz passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on August 14, 2023. Harvey was born to Marshall Edwin and Hazel Gilley Roop on January 7, 1949. In addition to his p...

Raymond Allen Conner

10/03/1939

- 08/13/2023

Raymond Allen Conner
Raymond Allen Conner

10/03/1939 - 08/13/2023

Raymond Allen Conner, 83, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his residence. He was born to the late, Opie and Ellen McCrickard Conner, was retired from the Southern Furniture Co, and was a member...

Aileen Bishop Collins

01/23/1935

- 08/11/2023

Aileen Bishop Collins
Aileen Bishop Collins

01/23/1935 - 08/11/2023

Aileen Bishop Collins of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on August 11, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born in Claudville, Virginia to the Rev. Jesse Franklin Bishop, Jr. and Mable Marie (Scott) B...

Deacon Ervin Hairston

04/13/1929

- 08/12/2023

Deacon Ervin Hairston
Deacon Ervin Hairston

04/13/1929 - 08/12/2023

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, Deacon Ervin Hairston 94, of Park Ln. , Martinsville, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. He was born in Virginia on April 1...

Deacon Charles Gravely

09/09/1932

- 08/12/2023

Deacon Charles Gravely
Deacon Charles Gravely

09/09/1932 - 08/12/2023

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, Deacon Charles Gravely, 90, of Skyland Dr. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at his residence. He was born in Martinsville, VA on Septemb...

John Henry Hairston

06/09/1940

- 08/11/2023

John Henry Hairston
John Henry Hairston

06/09/1940 - 08/11/2023

On Friday, August 11, 2023, John Henry Hairston 83, of Third St. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Rocky Mount Health & Rehab Center. He was born in Virginia on...

Joan Prillaman Barnes

10/27/1933

- 08/13/2023

Joan Prillaman Barnes
Joan Prillaman Barnes

10/27/1933 - 08/13/2023

Joan Prillaman Barnes, 89, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023. She was born October 27, 1933, to Henry Wilson Prillaman and Mamie Carter Prillaman. In addition to her parents, s...

Kenneth Lee "Jack" Weeks

09/27/1930

- 08/12/2023

Kenneth Lee
Kenneth Lee "Jack" Weeks

09/27/1930 - 08/12/2023

Kenneth Lee "Jack" Weeks, AKA "Papa," 92, of Bassett, Va. , passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center. He was born on September 27, 1930, in Floyd, Va. , to the...

Rebecca Marie Fulcher

05/16/1944

- 08/14/2023

Rebecca Marie Fulcher
Rebecca Marie Fulcher

05/16/1944 - 08/14/2023

Rebecca Marie Fulcher, 79, of Bassett, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, VA. She was born on May 16, 1944, to the late Jesse W. Fulcher and the la...

Mark Skrinski

08/21/1962

- 08/12/2023

Mark Skrinski
Mark Skrinski

08/21/1962 - 08/12/2023

Mark Skrinski, 60, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023. He was born August 21, 1962, in Springfield, Virginia, to the late Edward Skrinski and Wanda Crandall Skrinski. In...

Erizzell Alton Martin

08/30/1947

- 08/11/2023

Erizzell Alton Martin
Erizzell Alton Martin

08/30/1947 - 08/11/2023

Erizzell Alton Martin was born on August 30, 1947, and departed this life on August 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Inez Cook Martin. Erizzell was a member of Mt. Zion Ho...

Jesse Chrispen Myers

05/03/1935

- 08/11/2023

Jesse Chrispen Myers
Jesse Chrispen Myers

05/03/1935 - 08/11/2023

Jesse Chrispen Myers, 88, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Georgia. He was born May 3, 1935, in Bassett, to the late Malon Myers and Bes...

