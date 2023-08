J. Frank Wilson Park, Martinsville / WHEE Radio photos

The city of Martinsville is asking residents to help shape future park improvements. The city allocated $500,000 in ARPA funds to deliver major upgrades to the 12 parks in the community. They want to hear what residents would like to see come to the parks such as pickleball, dog parks, splash pads, or other ideas. The first open house meeting is on Thursday, August 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Southside Park.