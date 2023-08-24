Local scoreboard

Thursday, August 24, 2023
High school football gets underway on Friday with three games: Franklin County is at Bassett, Staunton River is at Magna Vista, and Patrick County is at Martinsville. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Yankees beat the Nats 9-1 on Wednesday. The two teams play again this afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Washington is 58-69 on the season. They have won 7 of their last 10 games and are 24.5 games behind the first-place Braves in the National League East. The Brewers lead the Central and the Dodgers are in control of the West. Over in the American League, the Orioles top the East, the Twins are leading the Central, and the Rangers are first in the West.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

