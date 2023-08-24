Thursday, August 24, 2023
Stuart man charged with stabbing his mother to death

Stuart man charged with stabbing his mother to death
Andrew Russell Tabor / PHSO

A Stuart man is in custody following a Wednesday afternoon homicide that occurred in Stuart. According to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith, at approximately 3 p.m., deputies received information that a female had possibly been stabbed to death inside a home at 306 Staples Avenue. Deputies responded and found victim Susan Ackermann Tabor, 67, deceased inside of the home. Suspect Andrew Russell Tabor, 41, was taken into custody almost immediately a short distance from the home. The victim is the mother of the suspect, and both reside at 306 Staples Avenue.

