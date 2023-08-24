Thursday, August 24, 2023
Warner and Kaine announce $1 million for MEP

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
Warner and Kaine announce million for MEP
U.S. Senator Mark Warner was in Martinsville on Thursday / WHEE Radio photos

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $1,000,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Program (MEP), also known as GENEDGE Alliance, in Martinsville. This funding will help GENEDGE support small and medium-sized medical device manufacturers across Virginia in their efforts to strengthen medical supply chain resiliency and improve product quality by providing the manufacturers with increased access to specialized expertise and resources.

