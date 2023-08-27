Community Calendar

MONDAY

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board is to meet: at 3 p.m., Board Room at the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Community meeting: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., All residents are invited to attend and share thoughts regarding a comprehensive parks improvement plan, at Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Avenue, Martinsville.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY

Mommy and Me: 10:30 a.m., Collinsville Library. This new program is offered to preschoolers each Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Call 276-647-1112 for more information.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY

Community meeting: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., All residents are invited to attend and share thoughts regarding a comprehensive parks improvement plan, Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson Street, Martinsville.

FRIDAY

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Beaver Creek Reservoir Paddle: 9 a.m.; the Dan River Basin Association is having their First Saturday Outing with a four-mile paddle at the Martinsville Reservoir. Participants will meet at the boat launch and normal fees at the reservoir have been waived for the outing. This paddle is suitable for all skill levels and is open to the public without charge. You will need to supply your own boat, paddles, and life jackets.

Customize a notebook using the laser: 10 a.m.-noon; Patrick County Fab Lab; $15; participants will be using the laser cutter to create a custom wooden notebook.

Storytime: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. This is a free program for all ages. No registration is needed.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.