Local news

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on Friday stating that four deputies with the Henry County jail had been fired from their jobs as a result of an internal investigation that revealed multiple policies had been violated. In July, Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis called a press conference, where he explained that four deputies were involved in an altercation with an uncooperative and intoxicated inmate. The inmate was injured and taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. Davis said at the time that the age and lack of maturity of new deputies may have played a part in the incident and going forward the minimum age of deputies in Henry County would be raised from 19 to 21 and all current deputies under 21 would be reassessed.

The first graduate of the Piedmont Adult Drug Treatment Courts was honored in the Henry County Circuit Courtroom on Thursday. Jessica Dudley was indicted on July 22, 2020, on a charge of possession of methamphetamines and was assigned a public defender to represent her. On June 9, 2021, she pleaded guilty to the charge as a first offender, but instead of being sentenced to up to two years in prison, on June 22, 2022, she was ordered into a newly created drug court serving Martinsville and Henry County. Dudley has now been substance abuse-free for more than a year.

A Stuart man was jailed Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder following the stabbing death of his mother. At approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, school staff at Stuart Elementary School notified school resource officer Deputy Dan Gray that a man was on the school property, a release stated. Gray located Andrew Russell Tabor, 41, outside the school and unarmed. The release said that Gray obtained information from Tabor during the encounter that led other deputies to respond to Tabor’s home, about 600 feet from the school, where the body of Susan Ackermann Tabor, 67, was found. Susan Tabor was the mother of Andrew Tabor, and both lived at the home located at 306 Staples Ave. in Stuart.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $1,000,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Program (MEP), also known as GENEDGE Alliance, in Martinsville. This funding will help GENEDGE support small and medium-sized medical device manufacturers across Virginia in their efforts to strengthen medical supply chain resiliency and improve product quality by providing the manufacturers with increased access to specialized expertise and resources.