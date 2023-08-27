Obituaries

03/25/1971
Michael David Thornton, 52, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023. He was born March 25, 1971, in Martinsville, to David Michael Thornton and the late Yvonne Donovant Thornton. In...
Cliff Albert Peay, 52, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023. He was born October 24, 1970, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to Shelly Hessenthaler Peay and the late Darrel Andrea Peay...
Curtis Callaway, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023. He was born July 4, 1953, in Patrick County, to the late William Callaway and Ruby Lee Hagwood Callaway. In addi...
Early “Joe” Josiah Wood, Jr. passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Joe was born in Martinsville, VA on April 16, 1947. He was the son of the late Early Josiah Wood, Sr. , and the late Virginia...
Scott Turner Prillaman, 56, of Collinsville, Virginia, died Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at his residence, of natural causes. He was born May 25, 1967, in Martinsville, Virginia, to Phyllis Aileen Turner...
Mildred Ann Burke, age 61, of Bassett VA. passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Mildred was born in Harvedee Grace, MD to the late Earl William Shaffer and Opal Mildred Shaffer (Cochram). She was al...
Cynthia Ann Bowles, 64, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023. She was born June 23, 1959, in Axton, Virginia, to the late Kenneth Wayne Brown and Bertha Marie Matherly. In a...
Bobby Joe Hollandsworth “Papa Joe”, 85, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023. He was born March 17, 1938, in Henry County, Virginia, to the late Noah “Happy” Allen Ho...
Sarah Lee Still Grogan, 89, of Axton, passed Sunday, August 20, 2023, at her residence. She was born November 22, 1933, to the late Albert and Lula Hankins Still. She attended Carrol Memorial United M...
Wendy Tew Pruitt of Collinsville, VA, returned home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 19, 2023. She was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on February 14, 1957, to Jerome D. Tew and the late Sarah...
George Tatum “Buddy” Turner, 71, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at his residence. Buddy was born December 10, 1951, to the late George Walker and Mary Susan Tatu...
Kenneth Walker, Jr. , 72, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born December 13, 1950, in South Carolina, to Alberta Perry Walker an...
Gerald Andrew Menefee, 65, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born August 19, 1957, to the late John Andrew Penn and Myrtle Florence Smi...
Chelsey Lee Curry, 32, of Axton, VA passed away Friday, August 18, 2023. She was born July 8, 1991, in Martinsville, VA. She is survived by her father, Milton Curry; mother, Angela Greer Rigney; step...
Robert David Lemons, Jr. 71, of Martinsville, VA passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at his home. He was born November 2, 1951, in Martinsville, VA to the late Robert David Lemons, Sr. and Violet Je...
Kyle Wesley Griffith, 53, of Martinsville, VA passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023. He was born January 2, 1970, in Richlands, VA to the late James Dewey Griffith and Molly Cordle Griffith. He is su...
Maynard Guy Huff, 79, of Patrick Springs, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, peacefully at his home. He was born on January 15, 1944, to the late Esley Huff and the late Gurtrude Bol...
Harvey Harold Roop, 74, of Critz passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on August 14, 2023. Harvey was born to Marshall Edwin and Hazel Gilley Roop on January 7, 1949. In addition to his p...
Raymond Allen Conner, 83, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his residence. He was born to the late, Opie and Ellen McCrickard Conner, was retired from the Southern Furniture Co, and was a member...
Aileen Bishop Collins of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on August 11, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born in Claudville, Virginia to the Rev. Jesse Franklin Bishop, Jr. and Mable Marie (Scott) B...
On Saturday, August 12, 2023, Deacon Ervin Hairston 94, of Park Ln. , Martinsville, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. He was born in Virginia on April 1...
On Saturday, August 12, 2023, Deacon Charles Gravely, 90, of Skyland Dr. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at his residence. He was born in Martinsville, VA on Septemb...
On Friday, August 11, 2023, John Henry Hairston 83, of Third St. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Rocky Mount Health & Rehab Center. He was born in Virginia on...
Joan Prillaman Barnes, 89, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023. She was born October 27, 1933, to Henry Wilson Prillaman and Mamie Carter Prillaman. In addition to her parents, s...
Kenneth Lee "Jack" Weeks, AKA "Papa," 92, of Bassett, Va. , passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center. He was born on September 27, 1930, in Floyd, Va. , to the...