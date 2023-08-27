Local scoreboard

Local sports

High school football got underway on Friday with three games: Magna Vista 41, Staunton River 6; Patrick County 21, Martinsville 15; and Franklin County 28, Bassett 24. Games slated for Friday, Sept. 1: Dan River at Magna Vista, Gretna at Martinsville, and Bassett at Patrick County.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Marlins on Saturday, 3-2. The two teams play again this afternoon at 1:40 p.m. Hear it on WHEE-AM1370. Washington is 61-69 on the season. They have won 8 of their last 10 games and are in fourth in the National League East, 24 games behind the first-place Braves. The Brewers lead the Central and the Dodgers are in control of the West. Over in the American League, the Orioles top the East, the Twins are leading the Central, and the Mariners and the Rangers are tied for first in the West.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)