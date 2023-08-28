Monday, August 28, 2023
HomeNewsLocalCollinsville man dies in Franklin County crash
Local

Collinsville man dies in Franklin County crash

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10
Collinsville man dies in Franklin County crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality.  The crash occurred Sunday, (Aug 27), at 10:00 p.m. on Goose Dam Road, one quarter mile south of Sontag Road in Franklin County.

A 1995 Ford Explorer was traveling on Goose Dam Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Skyer Evan Rorrer, 24, of Collinsville, Va. Mr. Rorrer was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The passengers in the vehicle were treated and released with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Previous article
Semaglutide used for weight loss also helps reduce heart failure symptoms, study finds
Next article
‘Sopranos’ veteran Drea De Matteo joins OnlyFans
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE