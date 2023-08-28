Monday, August 28, 2023
HomeNewsNationalFire rescue helicopter crashes in Florida, two hospitalized
National

Fire rescue helicopter crashes in Florida, two hospitalized

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
14
PBNJ Productions/Getty Images

(POMPANO BEACH, Fla.) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Three people were on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash took place near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard, the sheriff’s office said.

Pompano Beach is about 40 miles north of Miami.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Tropical Storm Idalia updates: Florida braces for hurricane’s landfall
Next article
Simone Biles makes gymnastics history as 8-time US national all-around champion
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE