Monday, August 28, 2023
‘Sopranos’ veteran Drea De Matteo joins OnlyFans

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Drea de Matteo, who famously played Adriana La Cerva, the romantic interest of Tony Soprano’s mentee Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos, has joined OnlyFans.

The move was apparently a joke at first for the star, who has also appeared in Sons of Anarchy and its spinoff, Mayans M.C. In September of 2022, she posted a bikini video of herself to Instagram, noting in the caption, “Only Fans page coming soon,” with a crying laughing and a clownface emoji and adding, “jk,” which is short for “just kidding.”

However, De Matteo wasn’t kidding with the new venture. She is charging subscribers $15 a month for racy content, like her profile photo which shows her wearing nothing else but cowboy boots.

De Matteo joins other mainstream stars like Cardi B, Bella Thorne and Denise Richards on the platform, which is famous for its adult content providers.

In fact, according to data from OnlyAccounts.io, OnlyFans creators posted almost 200 million pieces of content between January and July of 2023 — 58% more than they did at the same period in 2022. The platform is poised to have a record year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

