Monday, August 28, 2023
Tropical Storm Idalia updates: Florida braces for hurricane’s landfall

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday as it bears down on Florida.

Idalia could become a major Category 3 hurricane by Tuesday night.

Landfall is currently forecast for Wednesday morning in Florida’s Big Bend area, north of Tampa.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Aug 28, 8:33 AM EDT
Idalia’s latest forecast

Idalia may rapidly intensify on Monday night and Tuesday, strengthening to a major Category 3 hurricane by Tuesday night.

Landfall is currently forecast for Wednesday morning in Florida’s Big Bend area.

Storm surge is expected to be severe. It could reach 4 to 7 feet in Tampa and up to 11 feet in the Big Bend area.

Up to 10 inches of rain is possible in north Florida. Tampa Bay could see more than 6 inches of rain.

By Wednesday evening, Idalia will be weaker — a tropical storm — as it moves near the Carolinas with heavy rain and gusty winds. Idalia is not expected to impact the Northeast.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

