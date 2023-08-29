Hurricane Idalia: Preparedness tips, resources to help keep your family safe

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Idalia is taking aim at Florida where it’s forecast to make landfall Wednesday morning.

Officials are urging Floridians to make preparations on Tuesday.

Here are tips and resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

Be aware of the latest weather forecast.

Make sure you have plenty of cash on hand in case your area loses power, causing ATM machines and banks to close down as well.

Make a plan for your family, business and property.

Assemble a disaster preparedness kit stocked with critical supplies, including important documents and medications. Click here to see a list of the items you should put in your kit.

Purchase flood insurance in advance of the storm.

Visit www.ready.gov for the latest hurricane news and preparedness tips from FEMA.

The National Weather Service suggests you have a plan for your family pets, and determine safe areas inside your home, as well as escape routes if flooding turns dangerous.

And remember, your smartphone could be your most valuable tool during or after a hurricane, with dozens of apps available to provide crucial information, so be sure to download a storm-tracking app and subscribe to the Global Alert Network for up-to-the-minute national traffic and weather alerts.

