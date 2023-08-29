Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Hurricane Idalia tracker: See the latest landfall map

By WHEE Staff
ABC News

(TAMPA, Fla.) — Hurricane Idalia is bearing down on Florida, where it’s forecast to make landfall in the Big Bend region Wednesday morning.

Landfall is expected between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Storm surge in Florida’s Big Bend area is expected to reach 15 feet.

Tampa is expected to see a storm surge of 4 to 7 feet, which is enough to flood very vulnerable coastal areas.

Powerful winds reaching about 74 mph are forecast to spread inland to Tallahassee and Valdosta, Georgia.

Flooding will be a concern from Florida to North Carolina. Some areas could see 1 foot of rain in just 24 to 48 hours.

Tornadoes are also possible from Tampa Bay, Orlando and Jacksonville up to Savannah, Georgia, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

