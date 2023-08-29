‘Suits’ creator says Buckingham Palace took a word of dialogue out of Meghan Markle’s mouth

L-R: Patrick J. Adams, Markle — Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

With Suits having become one of the hottest shows ever to come to Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with show creator Aaron Korsh, who said Buckingham Palace was paying attention to his show.

However, they weren’t watching as fans, evidently.

As most know by now, Meghan Markle left her role as paralegal Rachel Zane in the USA series to marry Prince Harry. But before that headline-grabbing event, Korsh says he and his staff were experiencing a “royals” pain.

They “weighed in on some stuff,” Korsh said. “Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating.”

One instance was a specific line of dialogue.

“My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word ‘poppycock,'” Korsh explained. “So, in the episode … as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock.’ And the royal family did not want her saying the word.”

He continued, “They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying ‘c***.’ So, we had to change it to ‘bulls****’ instead of ‘poppycock,’ and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that it was going to be in the show.”

He added it wasn’t the only instance of the Palace interfering, but couldn’t remember others.

Korsh said he didn’t know who inside Buckingham Palace specifically called for the word to be edited, but that they somehow got the show’s scripts early.

“I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback,” he recalled. “I don’t know how they got ’em.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.