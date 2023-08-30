Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Entertainment

Hulu cancels ‘The Great’ after 3 seasons

By WHEE Staff
Hulu has pulled the plug on the anachronistic period drama The Great after three seasons, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The show, which starred Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, had the former playing Catherine the Great the Empress of All Russia. Its third season kicked off on May 12.

Hoult played Emperor Peter III in the project, which was described by the streamer as an anti-historical look back at the royals, based on the 2008 play from Australian playwright Tony McNamara.

