Wednesday, August 30, 2023
HomeNewsNationalJudge finds defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick not competent to stand trial for...
National

Judge finds defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick not competent to stand trial for sexual assault

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images

(DEDHAM, Mass.) — A Massachusetts judge ruled that defrocked Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is not competent to stand trial in a sex abuse case.

He was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Massachusetts decades ago.

Dedham District Court Judge Paul McCallum dismissed the case against McCarrick in a Wednesday hearing.

Dr. Kerry Nelligan, a forensic psychologist, testified that McCarrick has dementia and suffers significant cognitive deficits.

Nelligan said McCarrick had an “inability to learn and retain information.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
What to know about Disney World, airport closures as Hurricane Idalia slams Florida
Next article
Spanish soccer kiss controversy continues
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE