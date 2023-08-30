Wednesday, August 30, 2023
HomeNewsPoliticsMcConnell appears to freeze again during press conference
Politics

McConnell appears to freeze again during press conference

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
9
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(COVINGTON, Ky.) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday appeared to freeze again during a press conference in his home state of Kentucky.

Video showed the Republican senator speaking in Covington when he was asked by reporter about whether he will run for reelection in 2026. McConnell trailed off and was seen staring ahead for several seconds before an aide stepped in to ask if he’d heard the question.

McConnell, 81, sparked concern in late July when he was escorted away from the podium on Capitol Hill after he stopped speaking mid-sentence. After 20 seconds, he was helped away from the podium by two of his colleagues.

The senator reappeared at the microphone minutes later to continue answering questions. Asked about the episode, he told reporters he was “fine.”

ABC News has reached out to his office for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Oklahoma high school football game
Next article
Idalia live updates: Category 1 hurricane roars across Florida, one death reported near Tampa
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE