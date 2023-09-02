Community Calendar

SATURDAY

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

MONDAY

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: will be closed today in observance of Labor Day and will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. today to reserve a meal.

THURSDAY

Henry County School Board School Board monthly meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session; 1st Floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts; $75 for members, $85 for nonmembers. The instructor is Naomi Hodge-Muse and students should bring paper towels, all other supplies will be provided. Tickets can be purchased at piedmontarts.org or by calling the museum at 276-632-3221.

Community meeting: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., All residents are invited to attend and share thoughts regarding a comprehensive parks improvement plan, at Chatham Heights Park, 800 Garden Lane, Martinsville.

FRIDAY

Music Night: The gate opens at 5 p.m., band starts at 6:15 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. The Smith River Ramblers will play in Alumni Hall, $5 admission, concessions include hot dogs.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Stringbenders. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.