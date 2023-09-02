Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson dies at 75

Tasos Katopodis / Stringer/Getty Images

(NEW MEXICO) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who also served in Congress and as secretary of the Department of Energy in the Clinton administration, has died, according to the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, the organization he founded to promote international peace and dialogue. He was 75.

Richardson died at his summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts, the organization said.

“Governor Richardson passed away peacefully in his sleep last night. He lived his entire life in the service of others – including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad,” Mickey Bergman, vice president of the Richardson Center, said in a statement Saturday.

“The world has lost a champion for those held unjustly abroad and I have lost a mentor and a dear friend,” the statement added.

Richardson was first elected to New Mexico’s newly formed Third Congressional District in 1982. Richardson served in the U.S. House until 1997 when he was appointed by President Bill Clinton as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. He later served as Secretary of Energy from 1998 to 2000.

He was elected governor of New Mexico in 2002. His accomplishments as governor, according to the Richardson Center, included improving the state’s job numbers and boosting economic development by bringing the movie industry to New Mexico, which resulted in more than 140 major film and TV productions. He also built a light-rail system from Albuquerque to Santa Fe, and partnered with Virgin Galactic to build a commercial spaceport.

In 2008, he sought the Democratic nomination for president, dropping out after Iowa and New Hampshire.

After serving two terms as governor, Richardson turned his attention to global conflict resolution and prisoner release. The Richardson Center, founded in 2011, is credited with successfully negotiating the release of hostages and political prisoners in North Korea, Colombia, Sudan, Cuba and Iraq.

Richardson was involved with recent efforts to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner and U.S. Marine Trevor Reed.

For his work as a diplomat and prisoner negotiator, Richardson was nominated four times for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Richardson also co-founded the Foundation to Preserve New Mexico Wildlife with actor Robert Redford.

“I’m sad to hear of former NM Gov Bill Richardson’s passing,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who previously served as a U.S. representative from New Mexico, said in a statement Saturday. “He was a champion for Tribes, elevating Indian Affairs to a cabinet level. He helped me ensure Native students received in-state tuition. He was true friend and one of our country’s valued diplomats.”

“I am saddened to hear the news of Bill Richardson’s passing,” former Vice President Al Gore, who served alongside Richardson in the Clinton administration, said in a statement. “He was an exceptional public servant, a relentless advocate for those unjustly held overseas and a true friend. I send my deepest condolences to the Richardson family during this difficult time.”

Richardson was born in Pasadena, California, and grew up in Mexico City and in Concord, Massachusetts. His parents were of Mexican descent. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and French from Tufts in 1970 and a master’s degree from Tuft’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in 1971.

Richardson is survived by his wife, Barbara, and a daughter.

