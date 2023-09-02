Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Across the country, on the roads and in the sky, a holiday weekend mass exodus. TSA telling ABC News an estimated 2.7 million travelers were screened Friday and another 2.5 million will be flying today – officials expect more than 14 million Americans to pass through airport checkpoints this Labor Day weekend. But many opting to hit the pump instead — ABC’s Phil Lipof has more from Orchard Beach, New York

Around 150 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign through the Labor Day weekend. 476 individual saturation patrols and 100 sobriety checkpoints will be conducted across the Commonwealth.

UFOs are reported as being seen locally on social media. Photos show a string of lights in the sky. This is the Space X Starlink satellite array and was viewable from our area Friday night and will be again tonight at 8:53 p.m. for about 5 minutes. The satellites will travel across the night sky from West to Northeast.

A 52-year-old Henry County man has been arrested on drug charges. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tony Cecil Ashby after finding fentanyl and cocaine during a search warrant at a house in Collinsville on Thursday. Ashby was arrested without incident and is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond. Ashby has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl third offense and possession with intent to distribute cocaine third offense.

The Food and Drug Administration said it still plans to finalize a ban on menthol cigarettes, but the agency is running behind schedule. In April 2022, when the FDA initially announced it was going to ban the popular flavor, it set a deadline of August 2023 to work out the details.