Local scoreboard

Local sports

In high school football: Bassett improves to 1-1 on the season with a 34-10 win over Patrick County, which falls to 1-1. Magna Vista is now 2-0 after a 53-6 win over Dan River. Martinsville falls to 0-2 after a 27-9 loss to Gretna. Coming up this Friday, Bassett is at Dan River, Martinsville is at Chatham, and Magna Vista is at Franklin County.

College football

In college football: #12 Tennessee is at UVA at noon, UNC takes on South Carolina at Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. and Old Dominion is at Virginia Tech at 8 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Marlins beat the Nats on Friday, 8-5. The two teams play again this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. Washington is 62-74 on the season. They have won 4 of their last 10 games and are in last in the National League East, 28 games behind the first-place Braves. The Brewers lead the Central and the Dodgers are in control of the West. Over in the American League, the Orioles top the East, the Twins are leading the Central, and the Mariners and the Astros are tied for first in the West.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)