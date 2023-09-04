Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

John Andrew Brooks / HCSO

Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, the 911 Communications Center received a call from John Brooks, 59, of 4571 Irisburg Road in Axton, who said he had just shot and killed his boyfriend. Deputies found the body of Bryant Richard Robinson, 36, of 145 Oriole Drive in Stoneville, North Carolina, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. Police say they determined the two began to argue, the argument became physical, and Brooks grabbed a gun and shot Robinson. Brooks waited for police and was taken into custody without incident. Brooks was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He’s in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Kenneth Austin Tatum / HCSO

Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, the 911 Center received a call about a stabbing at the Scrub Board Laundry on Rives Road. Police found William Clay Rumley, 47, of Dye Plant Road, in the laundry mat with the stab wound where he died of the injury. Police determined Kenneth Austin Tatum, 300, of 900 Rives Road, got into an argument with a woman in the laundry mat over the use of her phone and Rumley stepped between the two of them when he was stabbed. Tatum was also injured and found on Fairy Street in Martinsville a short time later, bleeding badly, and in a domestic altercation there. Tatum was charged with first-degree murder and held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

The latest coronavirus variant has been detected in five states. COVID variant B-A 2-8-6 has been reported in Michigan, New York, Ohio, Texas and Virginia. Scientists say it is highly transmissible. ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton tells us when the latest COVID booster will be available:

Making an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday/today, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine slams 2024 Republican primary candidates who have said they would support the former President’s nomination or would pardon them once they enter office:

Martinsville City Schools say they want to focus more on security and safety measures, so spectators can focus on the games. As of September 1, all spectators entering the stadium are checked with a metal detector, and bookbags are no longer allowed.