The obituaries air on WHEE-AM1370 Monday through Friday at 9:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Russell Edward Haley, 75, of Martinsville, died Friday, Sept. 1. Services will be held at Chatham Heights Baptist Church on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

John Henry Hodges, 86, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, Aug. 30. A graveside service will be Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. at Henry Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ben Anderson Kidd, 72, of Axton, died Friday, September 1. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 6, at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Infant Messiah M. Kirby, son of Bobby M. Kirby, and Shanicia Martin, died Tuesday, Aug. 29. The funeral will be Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. at Hairston Funeral Home with the burial following at Fair Haven Memorial Park. A public viewing will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-4 p.m.

Geraldine Gusler Lawless, 97, died Friday, Sept. 1. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 7, at Sycamore Baptist Church cemetery in Woolwine. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Skyler Evan Rorrer, 24, of Collinsville, died Sunday, Aug. 27. The Memorial Service will be Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at One Accord Baptist Church. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. until the funeral. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Raymond Lewis Swanson, 75, of Martinsville, died Thursday, Aug. 31. Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. followed by the funeral at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will follow at the Swanson Family Cemetery. A public viewing will be Friday, Sept. 8 from 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Dorothy “Dot” Ponell Tyree, 77, of Henry, died Tuesday, Aug. 29. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Bassett Funeral Home with visitation at 11 a.m. and the funeral at noon. Internment will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens.