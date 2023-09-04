Local scoreboard

Local sports

In high school football: Bassett improves to 1-1 on the season with a 34-10 win over Patrick County, which falls to 1-1. Magna Vista is now 2-0 after a 53-6 win over Dan River. Martinsville falls to 0-2 after a 27-9 loss to Gretna. Coming up this Friday, Bassett is at Dan River, Martinsville is at Chatham, and Magna Vista is at Franklin County.

College football

In college football: #12 Tennessee defeated UVA 49-13 in the season opener on Saturday, #21 UNC took care of South Carolina 31-17, and Virginia Tech fell to Old Dominion 36-17. On Saturday the Hoos host James Madison and the Hokies host Purdue at noon, and Appy State plays at UNC at 5:15 p.m.

Washington Nationals

The Marlins beat the Nats on Sunday, 6-4. They are off today and take on the Mets at home on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Nats have won 3 of their last 10 games and are in last in the National League East, 29 games behind the first-place Braves. The Brewers lead the Central and the Dodgers are in control of the West. Over in the American League, the Orioles top the East, the Twins are leading the Central, and the Mariners are first in the West.

