Tuesday, September 5, 2023
HomeNewsNationalDangerous heat wave hits eastern US: Latest forecast
National

Dangerous heat wave hits eastern US: Latest forecast

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A dangerous heat wave is hitting the eastern United States.

On Monday, several cities broke records for the all-time hottest Labor Day ever, including Minneapolis at 98 degrees and Atlantic City, New Jersey, at 94 degrees.

On Tuesday, the heat will stretch from Minnesota to Texas to Massachusetts.

Temperatures could reach a scorching 99 degrees in Washington, D.C.; 91 degrees in New York City; 97 in Raleigh, North Carolina; 93 in Minneapolis; 91 in Chicago; 100 in Oklahoma City; and 102 in Dallas and San Antonio.

In Pittsburgh, many schools have shifted to remote learning due to the heat.

In Washington, D.C., the mayor has activated a heat emergency.

The heat will end over the next few days in the Midwest and the Great Lakes, but it’ll remain in the South and the Northeast. In New York City, temperatures could reach 90 degrees three days in a row, marking the first heat wave of the season for the city.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Texas AG Ken Paxton goes on trial after being impeached: What to know
Next article
Ezra Miller takes part in ceremonial Matzo Ball pitch with Matisyahu
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE