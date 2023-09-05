Mark Meadows among six more defendants in Georgia election case to plead not guilty

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is among six more defendants who have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them in the Georgia election interference case and waived their in-person arraignment set for Wednesday, according to court filings.

Meadows, as well as attorney John Eastman, ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, and Cathy Latham, Shawn Still and David Shafer all filed documents Tuesday pleading not guilty.

All but one of the 19 defendants have now pleaded not guilty in the case and waived their in-person arraignment.

President Donald Trump and 18 others were charged last month in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee last week set the date of Sept. 6 for all 19 defendants to be arraigned on charges and enter their pleas in the case.

