Thursday, September 7, 2023
Lionsgate bringing new version of ‘The Crow’ to theaters

Skarsgård — ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

One of the deals that was just made at the Toronto Film Festival saw Lionsgate ponying up big to bring a new version of The Crow to theaters, Deadline reports.

The new film stars Succession‘s Danny Huston, It‘s Bill Skarsgård and singer-songwriter FKA twigs, directed by Snow White and the Huntsman‘s Rupert Sanders. The trade says the studio behind the John Wick franchise reportedly paid eight figures to snag the rights.

The original 1994 film starred Brandon Lee as a musician who comes back to life to get revenge against the murderers who killed him and his fiancée.

Infamously, Lee, the son of legend Bruce Lee, was accidentally fatally wounded in 1993 during filming of what was to be his character’s death scene in the movie. A slug from a prop bullet that had broken off inside a revolver went unnoticed by the prop department and discharged into Lee’s abdomen when the late actor Michael Massee pulled the trigger on a blank round.

After Lee’s death, the modestly budgeted film based on James O’Barr‘s comic book series went on to make $94 million.

With Lee’s character recast, there were follow-up films based on the hero, but The Crow: City of Angels (1996), The Crow: Salvation (2000) and 2005’s The Crow: Wicked Prayer failed to recapture the impact of the original.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

