Netflix drops trailer to ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’

Netflix

On Thursday, September 7, Netflix debuted the trailer to Robert Rodriguez‘s forthcoming reboot of his hit franchise Spy Kids: Armageddon.

The movie stars Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson as, respectively, Patty and Tony, who discover their parents are secret agents.

Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez play their parental spies in disguise.

According to the trailer, a computer virus is bringing bad guys from a video game into our world, and in true Spy Kids fashion, the more experienced agents get snatched, and it’s up to their kids to “become kid spies-in-training to save their parents, beat the bad guys, and save the world.”

The trailer has all the hallmarks of the previous entries in the series, from cool gadgets to spy training montages, to some pretty dodgy CG, but it’s all in good fun for writer-director-producer Rodriguez.

“I’ve heard from so many families telling me how much they’ve enjoyed these films over the course of their lives,” he explains to Netflix. “And now a lot of kids who enjoyed the first films as children are parents themselves and enjoy sharing them with their kids.”

He adds, “The Spy Kids franchise was based on my growing up in a family of ten kids with an FBI special agent Uncle. It’s been very exciting for me and my kids to work on this film together as a family, for other families to enjoy.”

Spy Kids: Armageddon debuts September 22.

