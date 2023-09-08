Friday, September 8, 2023
Matt Rife sets first Netflix comedy special

Gotham/GC Images

Matt Rife, one of the biggest comedians on the planet at the moment thanks to social media, has booked his first comedy special for Netflix.

The comic, whose first sold out world tour, ProbleMATTic, kicked off in July, will headline Matt Rife: Natural Selection for the streamer, dropping before the end of the year.

The special will reportedly be shot during Matt’s two-night stand at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., on September 22 and 23 as the ProbleMATTic World Tour rolls on.

Netflix says it surprised Matt with the news on a billboard for his upcoming birthday, September 10.

For his part, the hunky comedian called it “a dream.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

