Friday, September 8, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment"Pay her the money": 'Scream' creator Kevin Williamson weighs in on Neve...
Entertainment

“Pay her the money”: ‘Scream’ creator Kevin Williamson weighs in on Neve Campbell’s salary controversy

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
15
‘Scream’ – Paramount Pictures

Scream series creator Kevin Williamson took part in a new installment of the Happy Horror Time podcast, where he weighed in on Neve Campbell‘s decision not to return to the franchise with Scream VI.

As reported, the actress, who currently can be seen in Peacock’s Twisted Metal, cited a salary dispute as her reason not to reprise as Sidney Prescott in the blockbuster series’ sixth installment.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” she said at the time.I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

For the record, Williamson said, “I know exactly where she’s coming from.”

He added, “I know her well. I love and adore her and that’s what she did. It’s right for her.”

Williamson, also the creator of another ’90s classic,, Dawson’s Creek, expressed, “I love everyone involved in Scream and all I can say is, pay her the money. That’s what I would do, I would give her the money.”

Williamson, who now executive produces the franchise instead of writing the movies, also revealed what his plans for Campbell’s character would have been. “Scream IV, V, and VI, would have been [about] the love story of Sidney Prescott, and it would’ve been this whole thing of she’s falling in love, she’s going to get married, it’s all based around her marriage when these murders start happening again,” he said.

“It’s like, is this man that she’s in love with the killer again?” Williamson teased.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Hurricane Lee becomes rare storm to rapidly intensify from Cat 1 to Cat 5 in 24 hours
Next article
Philadelphia officer who shot Eddie Irizarry charged with murder: DA
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE