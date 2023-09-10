Sunday, September 10, 2023
Hooker Furniture’s stock falls

Sales fall sharply at Hooker, but company expects demand ‘to pick up’ in second half – Furniture Today
Hooker Furnishings reported $97.8 million in consolidated second quarter net sales, a decrease of $55.1 million, or 36%.
ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

